The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Neutral

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

