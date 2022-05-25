The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Hershey posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day moving average of $202.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hershey has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 103.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 13.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hershey by 86.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,020 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

