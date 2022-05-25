The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Ann Marie Campbell Sells 11,293 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.57. 4,612,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,525. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

