The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IGV traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.83. Income & Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 80.10 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.50 ($1.25). The stock has a market cap of £121.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61.

In other Income & Growth VCT news, insider Maurice Helfgott acquired 102,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £99,709.21 ($125,467.74).

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

