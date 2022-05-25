The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.25

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LWDB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 800 ($10.07). 142,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 798.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 792.31. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($8.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

In related news, insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £112,050 ($140,996.60). Also, insider Trish Houston acquired 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,387.94 ($6,779.84).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

