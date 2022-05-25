The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $63,020.52 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.62. 4,407,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

