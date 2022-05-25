The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.05 Million

Analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) to post $216.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the lowest is $202.10 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $989.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $993.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,535,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,874,000 after acquiring an additional 205,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 111,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $742.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

