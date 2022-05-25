Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the April 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSOI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,903. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
