Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the April 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSOI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,903. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

