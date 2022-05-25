TheStreet Downgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to D+

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of HBIO stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,629.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 898,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 292,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 525,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.