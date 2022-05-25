TheStreet Downgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to D+

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,629.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 898,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 292,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 525,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

