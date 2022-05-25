Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 36,308 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 2,346,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,325. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,377,000 after acquiring an additional 418,756 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 594,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 119,916 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.