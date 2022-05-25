Thomas Spain Sells 16,064 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 16,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64), for a total value of £8,192.64 ($10,309.10).

On Thursday, May 12th, Thomas Spain acquired 500,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($314,584.12).

On Thursday, April 7th, Thomas Spain sold 10,621 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total value of £6,478.81 ($8,152.52).

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.73), for a total value of £55,225.86 ($69,492.71).

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.73), for a total value of £5,815.66 ($7,318.06).

LON STAF opened at GBX 50.69 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £84.03 million and a PE ratio of 50.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.95. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

