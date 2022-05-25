Thomas Spain Sells 16,064 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAFGet Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 16,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64), for a total value of £8,192.64 ($10,309.10).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 12th, Thomas Spain acquired 500,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($314,584.12).
  • On Thursday, April 7th, Thomas Spain sold 10,621 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total value of £6,478.81 ($8,152.52).
  • On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.73), for a total value of £55,225.86 ($69,492.71).
  • On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.73), for a total value of £5,815.66 ($7,318.06).

LON STAF opened at GBX 50.69 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £84.03 million and a PE ratio of 50.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.95. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Staffline Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

