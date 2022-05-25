Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

