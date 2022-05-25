ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.20. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,907,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

