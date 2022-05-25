Tia Sherringham Sells 9,051 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 178,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,367.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50.

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96.

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. 5,136,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

