Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.53.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Tilray by 24.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 40.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 50.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $5,293,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 88.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

