Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TVTY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. 6,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,603. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tivity Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

