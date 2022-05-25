TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of TJX opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

