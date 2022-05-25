TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE:TJX opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,138,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,331,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

