Todd Burdick Sells 13,620 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 13,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.08, for a total value of C$205,389.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,225,491.28.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50.

On Monday, April 18th, Todd Burdick acquired 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Todd Burdick sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.26, for a total value of C$20,520.00.

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.24. 892,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,765. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

