Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.
Shares of TOL stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $75.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.
A number of analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.
