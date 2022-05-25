Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 96.7% in May

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the April 30th total of 45,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 180,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 582,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,527. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNXP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

