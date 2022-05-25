Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.07.
