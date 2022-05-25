Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

NYSE TM opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $155.05 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

