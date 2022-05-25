Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) to report earnings of $3.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the highest is $3.61. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $3.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $167.90 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

