Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. Traeger has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Traeger by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

