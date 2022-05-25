TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts recently commented on TACT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

