TransAct Technologies (TACT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT):

5/21/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – TransAct Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/13/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – TransAct Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – TransAct Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 16,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

