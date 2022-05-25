TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “
TAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
