Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:TGAN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 83,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of -1.30.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $156,784,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth approximately $2,646,000.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.