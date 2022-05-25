Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

TRATF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($31.91) to €24.50 ($26.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Traton from €33.00 ($35.11) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SEB Equities cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

