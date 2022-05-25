Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

TRV stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. 1,008,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,974. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 283.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

