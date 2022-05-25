Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 487.5% in May

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Trend Micro stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

