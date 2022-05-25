Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $962.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $989.72 million and the lowest is $935.00 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28.
About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
