Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.