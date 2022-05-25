Tricon Residential (TCN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN):

5/18/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Tricon Residential was given a new $18.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Tricon Residential was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

4/14/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

3/31/2022 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/28/2022 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 2,531,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,176. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

