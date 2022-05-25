Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TBK. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

