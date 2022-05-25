Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE TGI opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

