TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 830.1% in May

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 830.1% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

In related news, CEO David P. Southwell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,469,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,605,000. DC Funds LP bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,254,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

TCRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 16,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 510.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

