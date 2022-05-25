TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 830.1% in May

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 830.1% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.
In related news, CEO David P. Southwell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
TCRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 16,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.71.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 510.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
