Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSGTY stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

