Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TSGTY stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.69.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)
