TTEC (TTEC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2022 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/10/2022 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

5/6/2022 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – TTEC is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – TTEC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – TTEC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. 74,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in TTEC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in TTEC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

