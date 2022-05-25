TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in May

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 52,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

