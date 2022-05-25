Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

TUWOY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,200. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

