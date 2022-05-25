Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TBXXF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.98.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
