Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TBXXF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

