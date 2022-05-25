Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $487,500.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,495. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $508.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 324,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
