Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $487,500.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,495. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $508.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 324,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

