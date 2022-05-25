two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOA. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 2,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. TWO has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

two does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

