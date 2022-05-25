Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 20,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

