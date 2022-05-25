TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 796.5% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,290. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 95.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 820,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 121.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 608,841 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,497,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,035,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

