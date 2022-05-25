u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of UBLXF remained flat at $$79.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. u-blox has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

