UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.80 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.80 ($6.17) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.67 ($7.10).

Shares of AT1 stock traded down €0.31 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €4.46 ($4.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.01 and a 200 day moving average of €5.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($7.61).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

