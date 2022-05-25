UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €87.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.59% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.18 ($72.53).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €52.54 ($55.89). 759,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 12-month high of €76.98 ($81.89). The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.